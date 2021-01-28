BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.70 million and $162,529.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

