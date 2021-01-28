Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43.85 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 153% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $27.82 or 0.00081701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $64.48 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.