Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $24.81 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $24.81 or 0.00078314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 93% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $57.52 million and $42.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

