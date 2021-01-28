Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $149.04 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $21.46 or 0.00066096 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $149.04 million and approximately $132.82 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00129633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

