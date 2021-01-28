Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

