Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 8,975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

