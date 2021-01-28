Ball (BLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

