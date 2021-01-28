Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

