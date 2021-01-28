BancFirst Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800 over the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

