Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Espírito Santo, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKESY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Banco Espírito Santo shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,600 shares changing hands.

About Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY)

Banco EspÃ­rito Santo, SA is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, the company was engaged in banking operations. The company was formerly known as Banco EspÃ­rito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa and changed its name to Banco EspÃ­rito Santo, SA in 1999. Banco EspÃ­rito Santo, SA was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

