Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Espírito Santo, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKESY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Banco Espírito Santo shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,600 shares changing hands.

About Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY)

Banco Espírito Santo, SA is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, the company was engaged in banking operations. The company was formerly known as Banco Espírito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa and changed its name to Banco Espírito Santo, SA in 1999. Banco Espírito Santo, SA was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

