Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.84 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSAC stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

