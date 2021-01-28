Band Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $173.21 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $183.87 million and $173.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.97 or 0.00027305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

