Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 321,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 95,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.20. 269,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

