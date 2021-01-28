Bangor Savings Bank Has $21.14 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,962. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

