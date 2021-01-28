Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 365,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

