Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

STZ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.06. 11,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

