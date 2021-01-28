Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.53.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.37. 183,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

