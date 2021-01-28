Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after buying an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,929. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.