Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.71. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

