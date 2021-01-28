Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 206,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,388. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.