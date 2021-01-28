Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $209.35. 24,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

