Bangor Savings Bank Sells 120,940 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,940 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.44% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 2,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

