Bangor Savings Bank Sells 27,331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. 410,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,690,201. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

