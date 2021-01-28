Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,830 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 4.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

