Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $166.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.29 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $172.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $664.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.56 million to $666.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $667.13 million, with estimates ranging from $654.70 million to $679.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 354,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

