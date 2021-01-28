Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.59.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

