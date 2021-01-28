Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,094.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,094 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.29), with a volume of 137255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,046.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

