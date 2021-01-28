Barclays Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $160.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.97.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

