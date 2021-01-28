Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 131.48 ($1.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.47.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

