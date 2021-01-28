Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.91. 22,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

