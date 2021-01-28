Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 130,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,384. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

