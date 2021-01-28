Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.41. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 32,387 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

