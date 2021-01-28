Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.