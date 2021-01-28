Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

