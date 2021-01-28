Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 33,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 78,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 17.01.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

