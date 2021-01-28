Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

BTDPY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

