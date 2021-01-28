Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

BBSI stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

