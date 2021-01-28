Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $$2,325.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,154.82. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,385.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

