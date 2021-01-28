Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $$2,325.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a one year low of $1,860.00 and a one year high of $2,385.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,307.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,154.82.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

