BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.09 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $31.27 million and $4.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,045,440,286 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

