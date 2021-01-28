Basid Coin Market Cap Tops $743.81 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $743.81 million and $3.84 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,852,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

