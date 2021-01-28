Baxter International (BAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

