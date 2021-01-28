Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.45

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.45 and traded as high as $52.30. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 2,610,763 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAYN shares. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.93 ($82.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

