BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

