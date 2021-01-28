BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion.

Get BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) alerts:

TSE BCE opened at C$55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$49.86 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.832 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.