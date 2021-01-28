Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $7,733.84 and approximately $56.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

