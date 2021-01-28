Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,414 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $81,560,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.81. 4,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

