Beam (BEAM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.05 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $28.10 million and $10.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,175,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

