Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 8.6% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.65 and last traded at $99.89. 1,218,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,123,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

