Bean Cash (BITB) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Token Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,002,626,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Token Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.