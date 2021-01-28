Bean Cash Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,002,626,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Token Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

